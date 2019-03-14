Spitfire Capital LLC Reduces Holdings in Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (BECN)

Spitfire Capital LLC lessened its stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) by 38.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 155,103 shares of the company’s stock after selling 98,800 shares during the period. Beacon Roofing Supply makes up about 5.5% of Spitfire Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Spitfire Capital LLC owned approximately 0.23% of Beacon Roofing Supply worth $4,920,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 47.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,628,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,392,000 after acquiring an additional 522,722 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 22,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $821,000 after acquiring an additional 2,004 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 32.5% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 36,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,329,000 after acquiring an additional 9,011 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 50,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,826,000 after acquiring an additional 2,887 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in the 3rd quarter worth about $420,000.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BECN. BidaskClub raised Beacon Roofing Supply from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 20th. Buckingham Research began coverage on Beacon Roofing Supply in a research report on Monday, February 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Beacon Roofing Supply from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, February 4th. Wedbush raised their target price on Beacon Roofing Supply from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 8th. Finally, Raymond James set a $45.00 target price on Beacon Roofing Supply and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.29.

Shares of BECN traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $33.48. The stock had a trading volume of 5,991 shares, compared to its average volume of 634,654. The company has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of 12.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.35. Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.97 and a 1-year high of $56.42.

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 7th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. Beacon Roofing Supply had a return on equity of 11.19% and a net margin of 0.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 53.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. Analysts expect that Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. will post 3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Beacon Roofing Supply Profile

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes residential and commercial roofing materials, and other complementary building materials to contractors, home builders, retailers, and building materials suppliers. The company's residential roofing products include asphalt shingles, synthetic slates and tiles, clay and concrete tiles, slates, nail base insulations, metal roofing, felts, synthetic underlayment, wood shingles and shakes, nails and fasteners, metal edgings and flashings, prefabricated flashings, ridges and soffit vents, and solar systems.

