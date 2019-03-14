Spire Inc (SR) Shares Sold by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. decreased its holdings in Spire Inc (NYSE:SR) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,764 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 220 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Spire were worth $1,761,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Martingale Asset Management L P raised its holdings in Spire by 48.9% during the fourth quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 125,729 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,315,000 after purchasing an additional 41,317 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Spire by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,310 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Spire by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 6,050 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $448,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Spire by 46.5% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 10,616 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $786,000 after acquiring an additional 3,372 shares during the period. Finally, Truehand Inc acquired a new position in shares of Spire in the 4th quarter valued at $107,000. 81.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:SR opened at $80.51 on Thursday. Spire Inc has a 1-year low of $64.95 and a 1-year high of $81.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.47, a PEG ratio of 5.46 and a beta of 0.22.

Spire (NYSE:SR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by ($0.04). Spire had a net margin of 8.25% and a return on equity of 8.52%. The firm had revenue of $602.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $602.54 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.19 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Spire Inc will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, March 11th will be given a $0.5925 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 8th. This represents a $2.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. Spire’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.71%.

SR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Spire from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Spire from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 1st. Finally, Guggenheim cut shares of Spire from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Spire currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.75.

Spire Company Profile

Spire Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. It is also involved in marketing natural gas; and provision of energy services on non-regulated basis to on-system utility transportation customers, as well as to retail and wholesale customers.

