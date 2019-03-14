Sphere (SPHR) Hits Market Cap of $2.88 Million

Sphere (CURRENCY:SPHR) traded up 8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on March 14th. During the last seven days, Sphere has traded down 29% against the US dollar. One Sphere coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.94 or 0.00023895 BTC on exchanges including Upbit and Bittrex. Sphere has a market capitalization of $2.88 million and approximately $117,964.00 worth of Sphere was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Nectar (NEC) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00006382 BTC.

TokenPay (TPAY) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00025924 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00014173 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.84 or 0.00149185 BTC.

VeriCoin (VRC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0952 or 0.00002431 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

HempCoin (THC) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0121 or 0.00000309 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded 50.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Consensus (SEN) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000038 BTC.

ChatCoin (CHAT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Sphere Profile

SPHR is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on May 6th, 2015. Sphere’s total supply is 3,082,940 coins. Sphere’s official website is sphrpay.io . Sphere’s official Twitter account is @ProjectSPHR

Buying and Selling Sphere

Sphere can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex and Upbit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sphere directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sphere should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Sphere using one of the exchanges listed above.

