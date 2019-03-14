Sphera Funds Management LTD. Raises Holdings in Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (FOLD)

Sphera Funds Management LTD. boosted its stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) by 36.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,447,994 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 660,000 shares during the quarter. Amicus Therapeutics makes up 2.6% of Sphera Funds Management LTD.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Sphera Funds Management LTD. owned approximately 1.29% of Amicus Therapeutics worth $23,452,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Perceptive Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Amicus Therapeutics by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 20,694,424 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $250,196,000 after purchasing an additional 670,000 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 16,807,772 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $203,205,000 after purchasing an additional 541,308 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Amicus Therapeutics by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,807,772 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $203,205,000 after acquiring an additional 541,308 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Amicus Therapeutics by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,521,820 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $158,279,000 after acquiring an additional 147,484 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in Amicus Therapeutics by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 8,806,359 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $106,469,000 after acquiring an additional 627,972 shares during the period.

In other news, CEO John F. Crowley sold 103,500 shares of Amicus Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.71, for a total transaction of $1,211,985.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 771,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,035,213.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John F. Crowley sold 20,000 shares of Amicus Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.60, for a total value of $272,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 678,844 shares in the company, valued at $9,232,278.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 302,769 shares of company stock worth $3,668,771. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on FOLD shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Amicus Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 4th. BidaskClub raised Amicus Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 25th. ValuEngine downgraded Amicus Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 5th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Amicus Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, February 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.60.

Amicus Therapeutics stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $13.79. The stock had a trading volume of 495,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,974,794. Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.27 and a twelve month high of $17.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.36 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a current ratio of 6.40, a quick ratio of 6.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $32.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.81 million. Amicus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 382.48% and a negative return on equity of 54.21%. Amicus Therapeutics’s revenue was up 121.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.41) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.1 EPS for the current year.

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for various rare and orphan diseases. The company offers migalastat HCl, an orally administered small molecule pharmacological chaperone for the treatment of Fabry disease. It is also conducting a Phase 1/2 clinical study of ATB200-02 to investigate in patients with pompe disease.

