Sphera Funds Management LTD. Invests $3.11 Million in Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc (AGIO) Stock

Sphera Funds Management LTD. purchased a new position in Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AGIO) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 67,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,112,000. Sphera Funds Management LTD. owned about 0.12% of Agios Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in Agios Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 33.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,195 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,592 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new position in Agios Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $255,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Agios Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $257,000. 98.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Agios Pharmaceuticals alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday. Svb Leerink upgraded shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, February 15th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.86.

In other news, insider Scott Biller sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $585,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,277 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,838,005. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Steven L. Hoerter sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.01, for a total transaction of $670,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 26,939 shares in the company, valued at $1,805,182.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 3.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AGIO traded down $1.14 during trading on Thursday, hitting $64.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 478,009. Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc has a one year low of $41.63 and a one year high of $99.82. The company has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a PE ratio of -10.68 and a beta of 2.38.

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.58) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.65) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $30.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.98 million. Agios Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 366.61% and a negative return on equity of 44.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 200.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.81) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -6.64 earnings per share for the current year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Sphera Funds Management LTD. Invests $3.11 Million in Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc (AGIO) Stock” was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this story on another domain, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of international copyright and trademark laws. The legal version of this story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/14/sphera-funds-management-ltd-invests-3-11-million-in-agios-pharmaceuticals-inc-agio-stock.html.

Agios Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines for the treatment of cancer and rare genetic metabolic disorders in the United States. It is developing IDHIFA, a potent inhibitor of the mutated isocitrate dehydrogenase (IDH) 2 protein that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for patients with advanced hematologic malignancies with an IDH 2 mutation; Phase III clinical trial for patients with IDH2 mutant-positive acute myeloid leukemia (AML); Phase Ib frontline combination trial for patients with newly diagnosed AML with an IDH2 or IDH1 mutation; and Phase I/II frontline combination trial for patients with newly diagnosed AML.

Featured Article: P/E Growth (PEG)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGIO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AGIO).

Receive News & Ratings for Agios Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agios Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.