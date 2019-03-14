Sphera Funds Management LTD. Has $4.17 Million Holdings in Strongbridge Biopharma plc (SBBP)

Sphera Funds Management LTD. decreased its position in Strongbridge Biopharma plc (NASDAQ:SBBP) by 21.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 931,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 247,410 shares during the quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD.’s holdings in Strongbridge Biopharma were worth $4,174,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBBP. Prosight Management LP increased its position in shares of Strongbridge Biopharma by 121.3% in the fourth quarter. Prosight Management LP now owns 937,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,202,000 after acquiring an additional 514,054 shares during the period. 22NW LP purchased a new position in shares of Strongbridge Biopharma in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,812,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Strongbridge Biopharma by 48.1% in the fourth quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 1,000,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,480,000 after acquiring an additional 324,900 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Strongbridge Biopharma in the third quarter valued at about $1,290,000. Finally, Broadfin Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Strongbridge Biopharma by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Broadfin Capital LLC now owns 2,821,722 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $12,641,000 after acquiring an additional 258,626 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Strongbridge Biopharma alerts:

A number of research firms have issued reports on SBBP. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Strongbridge Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Strongbridge Biopharma from a “d-” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 26th. ValuEngine cut shares of Strongbridge Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 4th. Laidlaw began coverage on shares of Strongbridge Biopharma in a research report on Tuesday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Strongbridge Biopharma and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.39.

Shares of NASDAQ SBBP traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $5.35. 500 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 164,429. Strongbridge Biopharma plc has a 12-month low of $3.82 and a 12-month high of $9.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $291.38 million, a P/E ratio of 17.19 and a beta of 0.22.

In related news, major shareholder Associates L.L.C. Cdk purchased 146,467 shares of Strongbridge Biopharma stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.00 per share, for a total transaction of $585,868.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 4.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This news story was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this news story on another domain, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of international copyright and trademark legislation. The legal version of this news story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/14/sphera-funds-management-ltd-has-4-17-million-holdings-in-strongbridge-biopharma-plc-sbbp.html.

Strongbridge Biopharma Company Profile

Strongbridge Biopharma plc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for rare diseases with unmet needs. The company's commercial products include Keveyis, an oral carbonic anhydrase inhibitor for treating hyperkalemic, hypokalemic, and related variants of primary periodic paralysis in the United States; and Macrilen, an oral growth hormone secretagogue receptor agonist for use in the diagnosis of patients with adult growth hormone deficiency in the United States and Canada.

Recommended Story: Are all No-Load Funds Equal?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBBP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Strongbridge Biopharma plc (NASDAQ:SBBP).

Receive News & Ratings for Strongbridge Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Strongbridge Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.