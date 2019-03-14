Speedway Motorsports, Inc. (TRK) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Speedway Motorsports, Inc. (NYSE:TRK) have earned an average broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one brokers that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating.

Brokerages have set a 12-month consensus price objective of $18.00 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Speedway Motorsports an industry rank of 99 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

TRK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Speedway Motorsports from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Speedway Motorsports from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Speedway Motorsports from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, February 4th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TRK. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Speedway Motorsports by 186.8% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Speedway Motorsports in the 4th quarter worth $55,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Speedway Motorsports by 97.4% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. Cary Street Partner Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Speedway Motorsports in the 4th quarter worth $162,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Speedway Motorsports in the 3rd quarter worth $223,000. Institutional investors own 21.83% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TRK traded down $0.33 on Thursday, reaching $15.93. 34,704 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 38,652. The company has a market capitalization of $688.03 million, a PE ratio of 17.51, a P/E/G ratio of -8.10 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.73. Speedway Motorsports has a 1-year low of $14.66 and a 1-year high of $18.67.

Speedway Motorsports (NYSE:TRK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $56.36 million for the quarter. Speedway Motorsports had a return on equity of 5.51% and a net margin of 35.01%. Research analysts predict that Speedway Motorsports will post 1.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 28th. Speedway Motorsports’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.93%.

Speedway Motorsports Company Profile

Speedway Motorsports, Inc, through its subsidiaries, promotes, markets, and sponsors motorsports activities in the United States. The company owns and operates eight racing facilities, including Atlanta Motor Speedway, Bristol Motor Speedway, Charlotte Motor Speedway, Kentucky Speedway, Las Vegas Motor Speedway, New Hampshire Motor Speedway, Sonoma Raceway, and Texas Motor Speedway racing facilities.

