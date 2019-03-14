Southwestern Energy (SWN) Shares Bought by Acadian Asset Management LLC

Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) by 1,255.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,894 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,352 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Southwestern Energy were worth $71,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWN. Peoples Financial Services CORP. boosted its stake in Southwestern Energy by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 14,600 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Enlightenment Research LLC acquired a new position in Southwestern Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $66,000. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Southwestern Energy by 151.2% in the fourth quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 25,627 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 15,425 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Southwestern Energy in the third quarter valued at $88,000. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Southwestern Energy in the third quarter valued at $107,000. Institutional investors own 95.55% of the company’s stock.

SWN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.75 price objective on shares of Southwestern Energy in a research note on Friday, November 16th. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Southwestern Energy to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 8th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Southwestern Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 4th. MKM Partners reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of Southwestern Energy in a research note on Wednesday, January 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $4.00 target price on shares of Southwestern Energy and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.64.

Shares of SWN opened at $4.47 on Thursday. Southwestern Energy has a fifty-two week low of $3.23 and a fifty-two week high of $6.23. The stock has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a PE ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Southwestern Energy Company Profile

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas and oil in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas reservoirs located in Pennsylvania and West Virginia.

