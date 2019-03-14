Southwest Airlines (LUV) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “We are impressed by Southwest Airlines' efforts to reward its shareholders through dividends and buybacks. In 2018, the carrier returned $2.3 billion to its shareholders through $332 million in dividends and $2 billion via share repurchases. The carrier's employee friendly approach also pleases us. Evidently, the company announced that it will pay $544 million to its employees as part of its 2018 profit-sharing plan. This is the 45th consecutive profit-sharing arrangement at the carrier. Southwest's efforts to modernize its fleet and expand operations are also commendable. Approval received from the FAA to start flying to the Hawaiian islands and the subsequent sale of tickets is also a positive. However, the 35-day U.S. government shutdown is expected to hurt the top line in first- quarter 2019. Also, the ongoing dispute with mechanics that has led to multiple flight cancellations/delays is a cause for concern.”

Get Southwest Airlines alerts:

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on LUV. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Southwest Airlines in a report on Monday, November 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $61.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $68.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 14th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Southwest Airlines in a report on Monday, November 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares started coverage on Southwest Airlines in a report on Wednesday, November 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Southwest Airlines has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.76.

LUV stock opened at $50.61 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.94, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.51. Southwest Airlines has a 12-month low of $44.28 and a 12-month high of $64.02.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 24th. The airline reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $5.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.68 billion. Southwest Airlines had a return on equity of 24.56% and a net margin of 11.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Southwest Airlines will post 5.12 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Athena Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Colrain Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. 79.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Southwest Airlines Company Profile

Southwest Airlines Co operates a passenger airline that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2017, the company operated a total of 706 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 100 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

Further Reading: Is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) still relevant?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Southwest Airlines (LUV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Southwest Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwest Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.