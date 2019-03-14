Southwest Airlines Co (LUV) Position Reduced by Resources Investment Advisors Inc.

Resources Investment Advisors Inc. decreased its position in Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE:LUV) by 34.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 594 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 315 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $28,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LUV. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Cordasco Financial Network bought a new position in Southwest Airlines in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Southwest Airlines in the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Athena Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Southwest Airlines in the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Colrain Capital LLC bought a new position in Southwest Airlines in the 4th quarter worth $46,000. 79.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:LUV opened at $50.61 on Thursday. Southwest Airlines Co has a 52-week low of $44.28 and a 52-week high of $64.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $27.86 billion, a PE ratio of 11.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.51.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 24th. The airline reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.11. Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 11.22% and a return on equity of 24.56%. The company had revenue of $5.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Southwest Airlines Co will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Southwest Airlines’s payout ratio is 15.09%.

Several brokerages recently commented on LUV. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. Macquarie downgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $56.00 target price (down previously from $60.00) on shares of Southwest Airlines in a report on Thursday, February 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.76.

Southwest Airlines Company Profile

Southwest Airlines Co operates a passenger airline that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2017, the company operated a total of 706 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 100 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

