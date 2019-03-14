SONOVA HLDG AG/ADR (SONVY) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

SONOVA HLDG AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:SONVY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday.

According to Zacks, “Sonova Holding AG is a manufacturer of hearing care solutions. The company’s operating business brands consists of Phonak, Unitron, Advanced Bionics and AudioNova. Its product portfolio consists of hearing instruments and cochlear implants to wireless communication solutions. Sonova Holding AG is headquartered in Stäfa, Switzerland. “

Separately, UBS Group upgraded shares of SONOVA HLDG AG/ADR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 14th.

OTCMKTS:SONVY opened at $38.56 on Thursday. SONOVA HLDG AG/ADR has a 12 month low of $29.30 and a 12 month high of $42.02. The company has a market capitalization of $12.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.79.

Sonova Holding AG designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes hearing systems for adults and children with hearing impairment. It offers hearing instruments, cochlear implants, wireless communication products, and rechargeable hearing aids, as well as professional audiological care services. The company provides hearing instruments under the Phonak, Unitron, and Hansaton brand names; cochlear implants under the Advanced Bionics brand; and professional hearing care services under the AudioNova, Audium, AuditionSanté, Boots Hearingcare, Connect Hearing, Fiebing, Geers, Hansaton, Lapperre, Lindacher, Schoonenberg, Triton, and Vitakustik brands.

