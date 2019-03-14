Sonoco Products Co (SON) Shares Bought by Fort L.P.

Fort L.P. increased its stake in shares of Sonoco Products Co (NYSE:SON) by 140.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 23,423 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 13,669 shares during the quarter. Fort L.P.’s holdings in Sonoco Products were worth $1,244,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC bought a new position in shares of Sonoco Products during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Tributary Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sonoco Products during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its holdings in Sonoco Products by 40.5% during the fourth quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,137 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Sonoco Products by 67.5% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,330 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Sonoco Products by 30.0% during the fourth quarter. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,430 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SON. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating on shares of Sonoco Products in a report on Thursday, February 14th. KeyCorp reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Sonoco Products in a research report on Thursday, February 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 target price on shares of Sonoco Products in a research report on Monday, December 31st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.67.

In other news, SVP Kevin P. Mahoney sold 1,119 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.57, for a total value of $66,658.83. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,295 shares in the company, valued at $136,713.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, SVP R. Howard Coker sold 6,474 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.78, for a total value of $387,015.72. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 212,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,693,744.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 20,829 shares of company stock valued at $1,245,466 over the last three months. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SON opened at $58.95 on Thursday. Sonoco Products Co has a 52-week low of $46.55 and a 52-week high of $61.79. The stock has a market cap of $5.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 14th. The industrial products company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. Sonoco Products had a net margin of 5.82% and a return on equity of 18.94%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Sonoco Products Co will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 27th were issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 26th. Sonoco Products’s payout ratio is presently 48.66%.

About Sonoco Products

Sonoco Products Company manufactures and sells industrial and consumer packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Packaging, Display and Packaging, Paper and Industrial Converted Products, and Protective Solutions. The Consumer Packaging segment offers composite and thermoformed plastic round and shaped rigid containers and trays; extruded and injection-molded plastic products; printed flexible packaging products; brand artwork management; and metal and peelable membrane ends and closures.

