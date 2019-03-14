SONDER Trading Up 1.5% Over Last Week (SNR)

SONDER (CURRENCY:SNR) traded 6% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 14th. Over the last week, SONDER has traded up 1.5% against the US dollar. One SONDER token can now be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges including IDEX and YoBit. SONDER has a market capitalization of $30,371.00 and $0.00 worth of SONDER was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

SONDER Token Profile

SONDER’s total supply is 240,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 168,879,121 tokens. SONDER’s official website is sonder.vision . SONDER’s official Twitter account is @sonder_vision and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling SONDER

SONDER can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SONDER directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SONDER should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SONDER using one of the exchanges listed above.

