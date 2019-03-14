Somewhat Positive Press Coverage Extremely Likely to Affect Manchester United (MANU) Stock Price

Media headlines about Manchester United (NYSE:MANU) have trended somewhat positive this week, InfoTrie reports. The research group identifies negative and positive media coverage by reviewing more than six thousand news and blog sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Manchester United earned a news impact score of 0.78 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news stories about the company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, indicating that recent media coverage is extremely likely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

Shares of Manchester United stock opened at $19.81 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $806.71 million, a P/E ratio of 141.50, a P/E/G ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 0.59. Manchester United has a fifty-two week low of $16.91 and a fifty-two week high of $27.70.

Manchester United (NYSE:MANU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 14th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $208.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.27 million. Manchester United had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 10.14%. Manchester United’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.09 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Manchester United will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Investors of record on Friday, April 26th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 25th. Manchester United’s dividend payout ratio is currently 128.57%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on MANU shares. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Manchester United in a report on Monday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Manchester United from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, February 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Manchester United and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Manchester United currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.25.

Manchester United plc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a professional sports team in the United Kingdom. The company operates Manchester United Football Club, a professional football club. It develops marketing and sponsorship relationships with international and regional companies to leverage its brand.

