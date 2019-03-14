Somewhat Favorable News Coverage Extremely Likely to Impact Brookfield Asset Management (BAM) Stock Price

News headlines about Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) have trended somewhat positive on Thursday, InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis reports. The research firm identifies negative and positive media coverage by analyzing more than six thousand news and blog sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Brookfield Asset Management earned a media sentiment score of 1.29 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news headlines about the financial services provider an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, indicating that recent media coverage is extremely likely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near future.

Shares of NYSE:BAM opened at $46.42 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $45.68 billion, a PE ratio of 13.37 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Brookfield Asset Management has a 52 week low of $36.58 and a 52 week high of $46.68.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $1.72. The company had revenue of $16.01 billion for the quarter. Brookfield Asset Management had a net margin of 6.31% and a return on equity of 4.30%. Brookfield Asset Management’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.28 EPS.

BAM has been the topic of a number of research reports. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 15th. Credit Suisse Group set a $50.00 target price on shares of Brookfield Asset Management and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, December 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.75.

Brookfield Asset Management Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. The firm specializes in early stage, acquisition, distressed investments, short-term financing to mid-market companies, corporate carve-outs, recapitalizations, convertible, senior and mezzanine financings, operational and capital structure restructuring, strategic re-direction, turnaround, and under-performing midmarket companies.

