Solar Capital (SLRC) Rating Lowered to Buy at BidaskClub

Solar Capital (NASDAQ:SLRC) was downgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on SLRC. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on shares of Solar Capital from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Solar Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 17th. National Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Solar Capital in a report on Monday, February 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Solar Capital in a report on Wednesday, November 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Solar Capital currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.50.

SLRC opened at $21.50 on Thursday. Solar Capital has a fifty-two week low of $18.45 and a fifty-two week high of $22.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $910.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.15, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.71.

Solar Capital (NASDAQ:SLRC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.01. Solar Capital had a net margin of 43.56% and a return on equity of 8.09%. The company had revenue of $38.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.46 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Solar Capital will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Michael S. Gross acquired 7,777 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $21.54 per share, with a total value of $167,516.58. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 165,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,573,356.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Steven Hochberg acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $20.35 per share, with a total value of $101,750.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $508,750. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Solar Capital by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares during the period. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Solar Capital by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. now owns 11,763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Solar Capital by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 21,406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Solar Capital by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 11,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,355 shares during the period. Finally, Founders Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Solar Capital in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.62% of the company’s stock.

About Solar Capital

Solar Capital Ltd. is a business development company specializing in secured debt (first lien unitranche and second lien), subordinated (unsecured) debt, minority equity, and strategic income-oriented control equity investments in leveraged middle market companies. The fund invests in aerospace and defense; air freight & logistics; asset management; automotive; banking; beverage, food and tobacco; building products; buildings and real estate; broadcasting and entertainment; cargo transport; commercial services and supplies; communications equipment; chemicals, plastics and rubber; containers, packaging and glass; construction & engineering; diversified/conglomerate manufacturing; consumer Finance; distributors; diversified/conglomerate services; diversified financial services; diversified real estate sctivities; food products; Footwear; Education Services; diversified telecommunications services; electronics; farming and agriculture; finance; grocery; health care equipment and supplies; health care facilities; education and childcare; home and office furnishing, durable consumer products; hotels, motels, inns and gaming; insurance; restaurants, leisure, amusement, and entertainment; leisure equipment tolls and services, media, multiline retail, multi sector holdings; paper and forest products; personal products; professional services, research and consulting services, software; specialty retail; textiles apparel and luxury goods, thrifts and mortgage finance, trading companies and distributors, utilities, and wireless telecommunication services; industrial conglomerates; internet software and services, IT services, machinery; mining, steel, iron, and non precious metals; oil and gas; personal, food and miscellaneous services; printing and publishing; retail stores; telecommunications; textiles and leather; and utilities.

