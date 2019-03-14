SOILcoin Price Hits $0.0016 (SOIL)

SOILcoin (CURRENCY:SOIL) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 14th. SOILcoin has a total market capitalization of $8,992.00 and $0.00 worth of SOILcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SOILcoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0016 or 0.00000043 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, SOILcoin has traded flat against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,930.01 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $134.54 or 0.03427133 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.10 or 0.01454583 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $134.57 or 0.03427886 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.79 or 0.01344824 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.38 or 0.00111648 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.21 or 0.01355438 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.27 or 0.00338074 BTC.

DigiByte (DGB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000360 BTC.

SOILcoin Coin Profile

SOILcoin (SOIL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theDagger hashing algorithm. It launched on September 10th, 2015. SOILcoin’s total supply is 5,702,048 coins. The Reddit community for SOILcoin is /r/SOILcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SOILcoin’s official website is soil.cash . SOILcoin’s official Twitter account is @soilcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “SOIL uses DAGGER algorithm. Dagger was creted by Vitalik Buterin and it's a GPU-Friendly, Memory intensive, ASIC-proof consensus algorithm. “

SOILcoin Coin Trading

SOILcoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SOILcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SOILcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SOILcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

