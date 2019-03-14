Societe Generale Increases Inmarsat (ISAT) Price Target to GBX 460

Inmarsat (LON:ISAT) had its target price raised by Societe Generale from GBX 440 ($5.75) to GBX 460 ($6.01) in a report issued on Monday morning. Societe Generale currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Inmarsat in a report on Friday, March 8th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Inmarsat from GBX 465 ($6.08) to GBX 480 ($6.27) and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, November 21st. Numis Securities reaffirmed a hold rating and set a GBX 390 ($5.10) price target on shares of Inmarsat in a report on Monday, November 12th. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on shares of Inmarsat from GBX 465 ($6.08) to GBX 470 ($6.14) and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating and set a GBX 625 ($8.17) price target on shares of Inmarsat in a report on Wednesday, December 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Inmarsat presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 500 ($6.53).

Shares of LON ISAT opened at GBX 441.60 ($5.77) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 189.67. The stock has a market cap of $2.04 billion and a PE ratio of 16.36. Inmarsat has a 52-week low of GBX 334.30 ($4.37) and a 52-week high of GBX 646 ($8.44).

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 18th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 18th. This is a boost from Inmarsat’s previous dividend of $0.08. Inmarsat’s dividend payout ratio is 0.56%.

In other news, insider Rupert Pearce sold 49,709 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 429 ($5.61), for a total value of £213,251.61 ($278,651.00).

Inmarsat Company Profile

Inmarsat plc provides mobile satellite communications services on land, at sea, and in the air worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Maritime, US Government, Enterprise, Aviation, and Global Government. It offers voice and data broadband services; global maritime distress and safety system services; mobile and fixed voice services; a portfolio of machine-to-machine services that provide two-way data connectivity for messaging, tracking, and monitoring of fixed or mobile assets; maritime satellite services, including very small aperture terminals and television receive only antenna services; and Global Xpress, a high-speed broadband service that offer seamless connectivity for advanced data services on land, at sea, and in the air.

