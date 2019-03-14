SnapCoin (SNPC) Price Tops $0.0209 on Major Exchanges

SnapCoin (CURRENCY:SNPC) traded down 3.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on March 14th. In the last week, SnapCoin has traded 1.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One SnapCoin token can now be bought for about $0.0209 or 0.00000536 BTC on popular exchanges including LATOKEN and BitMart. SnapCoin has a market capitalization of $8.75 million and approximately $339,751.00 worth of SnapCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $638.64 or 0.16370736 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00003109 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000416 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00046147 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000189 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0485 or 0.00001244 BTC.

Oyster (PRL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00008001 BTC.

About SnapCoin

SnapCoin (SNPC) is a token. It was first traded on August 24th, 2018. SnapCoin’s total supply is 706,666,667 tokens and its circulating supply is 418,834,888 tokens. SnapCoin’s official Twitter account is @Snapparazzi1 . SnapCoin’s official website is www.snapparazzi.io . The official message board for SnapCoin is medium.com/@Snapparazzi1

SnapCoin Token Trading

SnapCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitMart and LATOKEN. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SnapCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SnapCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SnapCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

