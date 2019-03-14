Smith & Nephew (SN) Given Neutral Rating at UBS Group

Smith & Nephew (LON:SN)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at UBS Group in a report released on Thursday, investing.thisismoney.co.uk reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Smith & Nephew from GBX 1,400 ($18.29) to GBX 1,440 ($18.82) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Smith & Nephew from GBX 1,330 ($17.38) to GBX 1,390 ($18.16) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of Smith & Nephew to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the stock from GBX 1,200 ($15.68) to GBX 1,350 ($17.64) in a research note on Monday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Smith & Nephew to a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 1,477 ($19.30) target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. Finally, BNP Paribas cut shares of Smith & Nephew to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from GBX 1,475 ($19.27) to GBX 1,525 ($19.93) in a research note on Friday, February 8th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,479.36 ($19.33).

LON SN opened at GBX 1,467.20 ($19.17) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.12. The stock has a market cap of $12.96 billion and a PE ratio of 19.38. Smith & Nephew has a 52-week low of GBX 1,242.50 ($16.24) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,548.50 ($20.23).

In other Smith & Nephew news, insider Susan Swabey sold 1,097 shares of Smith & Nephew stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,453 ($18.99), for a total value of £15,939.41 ($20,827.66).

Smith & Nephew plc designs, develops, and sells medical devices worldwide. The company offers sports medicine joint repair products for surgeons, including an array of instruments, technologies, and implants necessary to perform minimally invasive surgery of the joints, such as the repair of soft tissue injuries and degenerative conditions of the knee, hip, and shoulder.

