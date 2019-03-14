Smead Capital Management Inc. Invests $7.99 Million in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY)

Smead Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:SPY) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 31,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,986,000. SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust comprises about 0.4% of Smead Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPY. James Investment Research Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 1,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC now owns 2,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $663,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. now owns 2,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $678,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. McQueen Ball & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. McQueen Ball & Associates Inc. now owns 3,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $840,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Court Place Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Court Place Advisors LLC now owns 1,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust stock opened at $281.34 on Thursday. SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust has a one year low of $233.76 and a one year high of $293.94.

About SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment trust. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The Trust seeks to achieve this investment objective by holding a portfolio of the common stocks that are included in the Index (the Portfolio), with the weight of each stock in the Portfolio substantially corresponding to the weight of such stock in the Index.

