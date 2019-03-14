SmartCoin Trading 14.3% Higher This Week (SMC)

SmartCoin (CURRENCY:SMC) traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 13th. One SmartCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0016 or 0.00000042 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and YoBit. During the last seven days, SmartCoin has traded 14.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. SmartCoin has a market capitalization of $41,323.00 and $0.00 worth of SmartCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get SmartCoin alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.32 or 0.01442038 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000170 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0959 or 0.00002457 BTC.

Linkey (LKY) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00020873 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0988 or 0.00002530 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0555 or 0.00001421 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0920 or 0.00002356 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00002561 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0897 or 0.00002295 BTC.

SmartCoin Coin Profile

SmartCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 6th, 2014. SmartCoin’s total supply is 25,282,679 coins. SmartCoin’s official website is smartcoin.cc . SmartCoin’s official Twitter account is @SmartCoinSMC . The Reddit community for SmartCoin is /r/Smartcoin_smc and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

SmartCoin Coin Trading

SmartCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SmartCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SmartCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SmartCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SmartCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SmartCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.