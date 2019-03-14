Smart & Final Stores (SFS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Smart & Final Stores (NYSE:SFS) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.04), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Smart & Final Stores had a positive return on equity of 7.00% and a negative net margin of 2.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share. Smart & Final Stores updated its FY 2019 guidance to $0.41-0.46 EPS and its FY19 guidance to $0.41-0.46 EPS.

Smart & Final Stores stock opened at $6.30 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $469.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.87 and a beta of 1.76. Smart & Final Stores has a twelve month low of $4.45 and a twelve month high of $7.58.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Smart & Final Stores stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Smart & Final Stores Inc (NYSE:SFS) by 5.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 264,276 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,996 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.35% of Smart & Final Stores worth $1,252,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 92.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SFS has been the subject of several recent research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Smart & Final Stores from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Smart & Final Stores from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 20th. Finally, Buckingham Research initiated coverage on shares of Smart & Final Stores in a research note on Thursday, February 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.17.

About Smart & Final Stores

Smart & Final Stores, Inc operates as a food retailer in the United States. It operates in two segments, Smart & Final, and Cash & Carry Smart Foodservice. The company's stores offer fresh perishables and everyday grocery items, such as produce, meat and deli, dairy and cheese, grocery, and beverage products, as well as paper and packaging, and restaurant equipment and janitorial supplies.

