Skyworks Solutions Inc (SWKS) Receives $91.52 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the thirty-three ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seventeen have assigned a hold recommendation and thirteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $91.52.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SWKS. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Skyworks Solutions to $94.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 6th. ValuEngine raised Skyworks Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 7th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “positive” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research note on Thursday, February 7th. BidaskClub raised Skyworks Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 13th. Finally, TheStreet raised Skyworks Solutions from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 27th.

Get Skyworks Solutions alerts:

Shares of SWKS stock traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $81.43. The company had a trading volume of 1,811,331 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,103,711. Skyworks Solutions has a 12 month low of $60.12 and a 12 month high of $112.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.35 billion, a PE ratio of 12.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.69.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $972.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $974.70 million. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 29.30% and a net margin of 29.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.00 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Skyworks Solutions will post 5.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 25th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.93%.

Skyworks Solutions announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, February 5th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor manufacturer to purchase up to 15.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, insider Peter L. Gammel sold 1,915 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.91, for a total value of $160,687.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO Peter L. Gammel sold 2,652 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.45, for a total value of $181,529.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 15,123 shares in the company, valued at $1,035,169.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,567 shares of company stock worth $585,367 over the last ninety days. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JOYN Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Skyworks Solutions by 178.8% in the 4th quarter. JOYN Advisors Inc. now owns 368 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in Skyworks Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Skyworks Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in Skyworks Solutions by 98.5% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 405 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Doyle Wealth Management bought a new position in Skyworks Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 81.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Skyworks Solutions Company Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property worldwide. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, LED drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

Recommended Story: Cost of Equity For A Business, Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Skyworks Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyworks Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.