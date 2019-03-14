Skychain (SKCH) Price Tops $0.19

Skychain (CURRENCY:SKCH) traded up 3.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on March 14th. One Skychain token can now be bought for $0.19 or 0.00004910 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin and IDEX. Skychain has a market cap of $1.44 million and $5,324.00 worth of Skychain was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Skychain has traded 13% higher against the dollar.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00007982 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.17 or 0.00386590 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00002747 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00025788 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0227 or 0.00000579 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66.69 or 0.01699312 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.35 or 0.00238209 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000134 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0656 or 0.00001672 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00004985 BTC.

Skychain’s total supply is 12,360,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,481,835 tokens. The official website for Skychain is skychain.global . The Reddit community for Skychain is /r/Skychain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Skychain’s official Twitter account is @skychainglobal

Skychain can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and Livecoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Skychain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Skychain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Skychain using one of the exchanges listed above.

