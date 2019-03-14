Signet Financial Management LLC Grows Stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (VNQ)

Signet Financial Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 25.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,832 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 778 shares during the period. Signet Financial Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $286,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VNQ. New Potomac Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 320.0% in the fourth quarter. New Potomac Partners LLC now owns 462 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Athena Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Vectors Research Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 875.0% in the fourth quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 585 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2,738.1% in the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 1,192 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $106,000.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock opened at $85.90 on Thursday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52-week low of $71.08 and a 52-week high of $86.13.

WARNING: This piece of content was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece of content on another domain, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of international trademark & copyright laws. The correct version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/14/signet-financial-management-llc-grows-stake-in-vanguard-real-estate-etf-vnq.html.

About Vanguard Real Estate ETF

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

Further Reading: Strike Price

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.