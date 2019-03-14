SIBCoin (SIB) Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.16 Million

SIBCoin (CURRENCY:SIB) traded down 1.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on March 14th. SIBCoin has a total market capitalization of $1.16 million and $19,876.00 worth of SIBCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, SIBCoin has traded 1.5% higher against the dollar. One SIBCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0669 or 0.00001707 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, YoBit, Upbit and C-CEX.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,918.51 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $133.31 or 0.03401818 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.38 or 0.01438646 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $130.66 or 0.03334122 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.25 or 0.01333298 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.25 or 0.00108506 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.64 or 0.01317775 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.68 or 0.00323545 BTC.

DigiByte (DGB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000360 BTC.

SIBCoin Coin Profile

SIBCoin (SIB) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11GOST hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 9th, 2015. SIBCoin’s total supply is 17,415,030 coins. SIBCoin’s official Twitter account is @SibChervonec and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for SIBCoin is sibcoin.money

SIBCoin Coin Trading

SIBCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Livecoin, Bittrex, Cryptopia, BTC-Alpha, Upbit and C-CEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SIBCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SIBCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SIBCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

