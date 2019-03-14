Shotspotter Inc (SSTI) SVP Sells $33,905.70 in Stock

Shotspotter Inc (NASDAQ:SSTI) SVP Robert Samuel Klepper sold 746 shares of Shotspotter stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.45, for a total value of $33,905.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

SSTI stock traded down $1.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $40.38. 11,342 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 131,990. The company has a market capitalization of $458.41 million, a PE ratio of -155.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.37 and a beta of 2.93. Shotspotter Inc has a 1-year low of $21.75 and a 1-year high of $66.14.

Shotspotter (NASDAQ:SSTI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $9.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.47 million. Shotspotter had a negative net margin of 7.84% and a negative return on equity of 17.00%. Research analysts forecast that Shotspotter Inc will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Shotspotter by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 22,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $704,000 after buying an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Shotspotter by 10.5% in the third quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 15,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $941,000 after buying an additional 1,453 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Shotspotter by 16.4% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 13,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $805,000 after buying an additional 1,853 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Shotspotter by 55.1% in the third quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 1,987 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY raised its position in shares of Shotspotter by 356.7% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 2,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 1,987 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on SSTI shares. JMP Securities reduced their price target on Shotspotter from $62.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 14th. Lake Street Capital set a $55.00 price target on Shotspotter and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 15th. BidaskClub cut Shotspotter from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 16th. Imperial Capital upgraded Shotspotter from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $49.00 in a report on Monday, November 19th. Finally, National Securities started coverage on Shotspotter in a report on Monday, December 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.09 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Shotspotter presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.01.

Shotspotter Company Profile

ShotSpotter, Inc provides software-as-a-service based gunshot detection solutions for law enforcement officials and security personnel in the United States, South Africa, and internationally. The company's solutions include ShotSpotter Flex, an outdoor public safety solution for cities and municipalities to identify, locate, and deter gun violence by incorporating a real-time gunshot detection system into their policing systems; and SST SecureCampus that helps the law enforcement and security personnel serving universities, colleges, and other educational institutions to mitigate risk and enhance security by notifying authorities and first responders of an active-shooter.

