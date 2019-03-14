Short Interest in Pan American Silver Corp. (PAAS) Rises By 171.7%

Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 10,844,132 shares, a growth of 171.7% from the February 15th total of 3,991,368 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,986,960 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.7 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Pan American Silver by 465.8% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 200,163 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,955,000 after buying an additional 164,783 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Pan American Silver by 143.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,741,507 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $40,465,000 after buying an additional 1,613,344 shares during the last quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI raised its position in shares of Pan American Silver by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 280,532 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,096,000 after buying an additional 42,280 shares during the last quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. raised its position in shares of Pan American Silver by 7.5% in the third quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 371,828 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,488,000 after buying an additional 26,014 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in shares of Pan American Silver in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.89% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PAAS opened at $13.20 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.85, a P/E/G ratio of 7.11 and a beta of -0.02. Pan American Silver has a fifty-two week low of $12.12 and a fifty-two week high of $18.75.

Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 20th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $173.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $179.03 million. Pan American Silver had a return on equity of 3.76% and a net margin of 1.38%. The business’s revenue was down 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Pan American Silver will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be given a $0.035 dividend. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 1st. Pan American Silver’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.90%.

PAAS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Pan American Silver from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 15th. Bank of America cut shares of Pan American Silver from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $16.70 to $12.75 in a research report on Monday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pan American Silver from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 20th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Pan American Silver from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Pan American Silver from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.28.

Pan American Silver Company Profile

Pan American Silver Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploration, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver mines. The company owns and operates silver mines located in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, and Bolivia. It also produces and sells gold, zinc, lead, and copper. The company holds interests in the La Colorada, Dolores, Alamo Dorado, Huaron, Morococha, Manantial Espejo, and San Vicente mines.

