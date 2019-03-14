Short Interest in Biopharmx Corp (BPMX) Decreases By 0.6%

Biopharmx Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:BPMX) was the target of a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,371,252 shares, a drop of 0.6% from the February 15th total of 2,385,583 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,773,053 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days. Approximately 1.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.
Shares of BPMX opened at $0.10 on Thursday. Biopharmx has a twelve month low of $0.05 and a twelve month high of $0.33.
Biopharmx Company Profile
Featured Article: Preferred Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Biopharmx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biopharmx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.