Short Interest in Biopharmx Corp (BPMX) Decreases By 0.6%

Biopharmx Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:BPMX) was the target of a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,371,252 shares, a drop of 0.6% from the February 15th total of 2,385,583 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,773,053 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days. Approximately 1.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of BPMX opened at $0.10 on Thursday. Biopharmx has a twelve month low of $0.05 and a twelve month high of $0.33.

Biopharmx Company Profile

BioPharmX Corporation, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel prescription and over-the-counter (OTC) products that address dermatology and women's health markets. The company offers VI2OLET, an OTC molecular iodine dietary supplement that addresses cyclic breast discomfort, as well as alleviates the symptoms of fibrocystic breast condition (FBC).

