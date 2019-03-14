Shore Capital Reiterates House Stock Rating for Hydrogen Group (HYDG)

Hydrogen Group (LON:HYDG)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Shore Capital in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

Shares of HYDG stock opened at GBX 68.50 ($0.90) on Tuesday. Hydrogen Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 24.80 ($0.32) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 38 ($0.50).

Hydrogen Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides recruitment services for mid to senior level professional staff. The company offers professional support services, including legal, finance, technology, and business transformation; and technical and scientific market sector services, such as energy and life sciences.

