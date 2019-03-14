Shires Income plc Declares Dividend of GBX 3 (SHRS)

Shires Income plc (LON:SHRS) announced a dividend on Wednesday, March 13th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 4th will be paid a dividend of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share on Friday, April 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 4th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of Shires Income stock opened at GBX 256 ($3.35) on Thursday. Shires Income has a 12 month low of GBX 235 ($3.07) and a 12 month high of GBX 295 ($3.85).

Shires Income Company Profile

Shires Income PLC is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Fund Managers Limited. The fund is co-managed by Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

