Shiloh Industries (SHLO) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Shiloh Industries (NASDAQ:SHLO) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “Shiloh Industries, Inc. is a global supplier of lightweighting, noise and vibration solutions to the automotive, commercial vehicle and industrial markets, capable of delivering solutions in aluminum, magnesium, steel and high-strength steel alloys to original equipment manufacturers and suppliers. The company offers one of the broadest portfolio of lightweighting solutions in the industry through their BlankLight (TM), CastLight (TM) and StampLight (TM) brands. Shiloh designs and manufactures components in body, chassis and powertrain systems with expertise in precision blanks, ShilohCore (TM) acoustic laminates, aluminum and steel laser welded blanks, complex stampings, modular assemblies, aluminum and magnesium die casting, as well as precision machined components. Shiloh has operations, sales and technical centers throughout Asia, Europe and North America. “

Shiloh Industries stock opened at $6.11 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $144.79 million, a PE ratio of 9.85, a P/E/G ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Shiloh Industries has a 1 year low of $5.50 and a 1 year high of $12.28.

Shiloh Industries (NASDAQ:SHLO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 12th. The basic materials company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $258.93 million for the quarter. Shiloh Industries had a net margin of 1.01% and a return on equity of 4.50%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Shiloh Industries will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Shiloh Industries by 33.9% during the fourth quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 12,510 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 3,170 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Shiloh Industries by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 55,116 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 4,129 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Shiloh Industries by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 26,570 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 4,170 shares in the last quarter. Towle & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Shiloh Industries by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Towle & Co. now owns 1,321,610 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,705,000 after purchasing an additional 6,246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Shiloh Industries by 46.0% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 20,385 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 6,426 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.12% of the company’s stock.

About Shiloh Industries

Shiloh Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides lightweighting solutions to automotive and commercial vehicle markets worldwide. The company produces components primarily for body structure, chassis, and propulsion systems. Its solution materials include aluminum, magnesium, steel, high strength steel alloys, and acoustic laminates; body structure components comprise shock towers, instrument panels/cross car beams, torque boxes, tunnel supports, seat supports, seat back frames, hinge pillars, liftgates, door inners, roof supports/roof panels, dashpanels, and body sides; and chassis systems components, such as cross members, frame rails, axle carriers, bearing caps, axle covers, ptu covers, axle tubes, rack and pinion housings, steering column housings, knuckles, links, wheel hubs, steering pumps, brake components, wheel blanks, and flanges.

