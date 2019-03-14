Shellback Capital LP Acquires New Stake in Upwork Inc (UPWK)

Shellback Capital LP acquired a new position in Upwork Inc (NASDAQ:UPWK) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 12,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Upwork in the fourth quarter worth $16,901,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Upwork in the fourth quarter worth $12,994,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Upwork in the fourth quarter worth $10,383,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Upwork in the fourth quarter worth $4,842,000. Finally, Columbus Circle Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Upwork in the fourth quarter worth $1,745,000. 35.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Upwork from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.20.

UPWK opened at $20.76 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.21 billion and a P/E ratio of -54.63. Upwork Inc has a twelve month low of $15.68 and a twelve month high of $25.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

About Upwork

Upwork Inc operates an online platform that connects businesses and freelancers. Its platform comprise freelancers in content marketing, customer service, data science and analytics, graphic design, mobile development, sales, and web development categories. The company was formerly known as Elance-oDesk, Inc and changed its name to Upwork Inc in May 2015.

