SevenBridge Financial Group LLC Sells 609 Shares of Enbridge Inc (ENB)

SevenBridge Financial Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 39.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 934 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 609 shares during the period. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $29,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Enbridge during the 4th quarter worth $1,905,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 4,299.9% during the 4th quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 461,550 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $14,345,000 after acquiring an additional 451,060 shares during the period. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Enbridge during the 4th quarter worth about $570,000. BOKF NA lifted its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. BOKF NA now owns 60,782 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,889,000 after acquiring an additional 1,542 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 35.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,694,727 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $52,840,000 after acquiring an additional 441,076 shares during the period. 55.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Enbridge news, insider Allen C. Capps sold 6,514 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.02, for a total value of $241,148.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $127,237.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Byron C. Neiles sold 64,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.10, for a total transaction of $2,758,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 128,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,545,461.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 9,406 shares of company stock valued at $459,513. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ENB. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Enbridge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 5th. ValuEngine raised shares of Enbridge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Enbridge in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Enbridge in a report on Monday, February 18th. Finally, Scotia Howard Weill downgraded shares of Enbridge from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Enbridge has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.46.

ENB stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Thursday, hitting $36.90. 237,551 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,334,527. Enbridge Inc has a one year low of $28.82 and a one year high of $37.69. The company has a market capitalization of $74.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 15th. The pipeline company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.04. Enbridge had a net margin of 5.64% and a return on equity of 8.72%. The firm had revenue of $8.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.27 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Enbridge Inc will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Enbridge Company Profile

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in Canada and the United States. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution, Green Power and Transmission, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and refined products pipelines and terminals.

