SevenBridge Financial Group LLC Has $67,000 Position in Allergan plc (AGN)

SevenBridge Financial Group LLC decreased its position in shares of Allergan plc (NYSE:AGN) by 19.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 502 shares of the company’s stock after selling 120 shares during the period. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Allergan were worth $67,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGN. JNBA Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Allergan during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Bruderman Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allergan in the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Ruggie Capital Group bought a new stake in shares of Allergan in the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allergan in the 4th quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Next Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allergan in the 4th quarter worth about $60,000. 80.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AGN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Allergan in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Allergan from $161.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Leerink Swann set a $217.00 price target on shares of Allergan and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. ValuEngine raised shares of Allergan from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Bank of America set a $197.00 price target on shares of Allergan and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Allergan presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $193.32.

In other news, Chairman Brent L. Saunders bought 1,760 shares of Allergan stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $143.67 per share, with a total value of $252,859.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Allergan stock traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $150.32. 6,209 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,565,663. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.00, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.33. Allergan plc has a fifty-two week low of $125.84 and a fifty-two week high of $197.00.

Allergan (NYSE:AGN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 29th. The company reported $4.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.15 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $4.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4 billion. Allergan had a negative net margin of 32.28% and a positive return on equity of 8.18%. Allergan’s revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.86 EPS. Research analysts expect that Allergan plc will post 16.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.74 per share. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. This is a positive change from Allergan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 14th. Allergan’s payout ratio is presently 17.74%.

Allergan announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, January 29th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 4.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

About Allergan

Allergan plc, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes branded pharmaceutical, device, biologic, surgical, and regenerative medicine products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: US Specialized Therapeutics, US General Medicine, and International. It offers a portfolio of products in various therapeutic areas, including medical aesthetics and dermatology, eye care, neuroscience, urology, gastrointestinal, women's health, and anti-infective therapeutic products.

