Sergio J. Ostria Sells 9,063 Shares of ICF International Inc (ICFI) Stock

ICF International Inc (NASDAQ:ICFI) EVP Sergio J. Ostria sold 9,063 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.02, for a total value of $679,906.26. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,189,667.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

NASDAQ ICFI opened at $75.75 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. ICF International Inc has a fifty-two week low of $56.40 and a fifty-two week high of $82.25. The firm has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.63.

ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 26th. The business services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($0.04). ICF International had a return on equity of 11.24% and a net margin of 4.59%. The business had revenue of $378.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $353.81 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that ICF International Inc will post 4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. ICF International’s payout ratio is presently 15.01%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ICF International by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 217,053 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,060,000 after acquiring an additional 7,452 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of ICF International in the 4th quarter valued at $5,719,000. One Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of ICF International by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,358 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY lifted its stake in shares of ICF International by 365.7% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 5,914 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 4,644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its stake in shares of ICF International by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 235,530 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,258,000 after acquiring an additional 7,800 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.18% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on ICFI. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of ICF International in a research note on Wednesday, February 6th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on ICF International in a research note on Wednesday, February 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $77.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub cut ICF International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 25th. ValuEngine cut ICF International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 7th. Finally, Barrington Research set a $86.00 target price on ICF International and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. ICF International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.83.

About ICF International

ICF International Inc provides management, marketing, technology, and policy consulting and implementation services to government and commercial clients in the United States and internationally. The company researches critical policy, industry, stakeholder issues, trends, and behaviors; measures and evaluates results and their impact; and provides strategic planning and advisory services to its clients on how to navigate societal, market, business, communication, and technology challenges.

