Shares of Senseonics Holdings Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS) shot up 7.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $3.18 and last traded at $3.12. 2,730,681 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 56% from the average session volume of 1,745,587 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.91.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SENS shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Senseonics in a research note on Tuesday, November 27th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on shares of Senseonics in a research note on Tuesday, January 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Senseonics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.00.

Get Senseonics alerts:

Senseonics (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $7.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.89 million.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This article was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this article on another website, it was stolen and republished in violation of international copyright laws. The correct version of this article can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/14/senseonics-sens-shares-up-7-2.html.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Senseonics by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,142,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,910,000 after acquiring an additional 352,590 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc raised its position in shares of Senseonics by 8.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 4,779,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,797,000 after buying an additional 382,058 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Senseonics by 8.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,779,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,797,000 after buying an additional 382,058 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Senseonics by 19.9% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,696,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,574,000 after buying an additional 613,995 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in shares of Senseonics during the third quarter valued at approximately $12,222,000. Institutional investors own 30.66% of the company’s stock.

About Senseonics (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS)

Senseonics Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, designs, develops, and commercializes continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems for people with diabetes primarily in Europe. Its products include Eversense and Eversense XL, which are implantable CGM systems that is designed to continually and accurately measure glucose levels in people with diabetes for a period of up to 90 and 180 days.

Further Reading: Can systematic risk be avoided?

Receive News & Ratings for Senseonics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Senseonics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.