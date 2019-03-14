Senseonics (SENS) Shares Up 7.2%

Shares of Senseonics Holdings Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS) shot up 7.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $3.18 and last traded at $3.12. 2,730,681 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 56% from the average session volume of 1,745,587 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.91.
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SENS shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Senseonics in a research note on Tuesday, November 27th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on shares of Senseonics in a research note on Tuesday, January 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Senseonics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.00.
Senseonics (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $7.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.89 million.
About Senseonics (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS)
Senseonics Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, designs, develops, and commercializes continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems for people with diabetes primarily in Europe. Its products include Eversense and Eversense XL, which are implantable CGM systems that is designed to continually and accurately measure glucose levels in people with diabetes for a period of up to 90 and 180 days.
