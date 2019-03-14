Seneca Foods Corp (NASDAQ:SENEB) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $26.74 and last traded at $26.74, with a volume of 200 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.31.

Seneca Foods (NASDAQ:SENEB) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 1st. The consumer goods maker reported ($2.07) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $372.24 million during the quarter.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This story was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this story on another site, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States and international trademark & copyright legislation. The original version of this story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/14/seneca-foods-seneb-sets-new-52-week-low-at-26-74.html.

About Seneca Foods (NASDAQ:SENEB)

Seneca Foods Corporation provides packaged fruits and vegetables in the United States and internationally. It offers canned, frozen, and bottled produce; and snack chips and other food products under the private label, as well as under various national and regional brands that the company owns or licenses, including Seneca, Libby's, Aunt Nellie's, READ, Green Valley, Cherryman, and Seneca Farms.

