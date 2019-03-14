Semtech (SMTC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The semiconductor company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.02, RTT News reports. The business had revenue of $160.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.48 million. Semtech had a return on equity of 14.23% and a net margin of 7.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. Semtech updated its Q1 2020 guidance to $0.30-0.36 EPS and its Q1 guidance to $0.30-0.36 EPS.

NASDAQ:SMTC opened at $55.50 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a PE ratio of 39.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a current ratio of 4.03, a quick ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Semtech has a 12-month low of $34.65 and a 12-month high of $60.55.

SMTC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded Semtech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Semtech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 1st. ValuEngine upgraded Semtech from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Semtech in a research note on Thursday, November 29th. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 target price (up previously from $58.00) on shares of Semtech in a research note on Thursday, November 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.45.

In other news, SVP Sharon K. Faltemier sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.53, for a total value of $910,600.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 33,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,520,064.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP James Jungsup Kim sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.37, for a total value of $143,425.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 41,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,373,683.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 52,300 shares of company stock worth $2,516,512. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Semtech by 16.6% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 64,824 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,604,000 after acquiring an additional 9,237 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its holdings in Semtech by 38.6% during the third quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 341,680 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $18,998,000 after acquiring an additional 95,118 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Semtech by 246.8% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 99,640 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,570,000 after acquiring an additional 70,912 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Semtech by 4.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,497,991 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $528,088,000 after acquiring an additional 363,609 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Semtech during the fourth quarter worth $826,000. 98.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Semtech Company Profile

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. The company provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various enterprise computing, industrial, communications, and high-end consumer applications; and a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications.

