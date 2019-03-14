Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. Purchases Shares of 809 iShares Barclays 1-3 Year Treasry Bnd Fd (SHY)

Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Barclays 1-3 Year Treasry Bnd Fd (BMV:SHY) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Barclays 1-3 Year Treasry Bnd Fd in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Barclays 1-3 Year Treasry Bnd Fd by 62.3% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Barclays 1-3 Year Treasry Bnd Fd in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Barclays 1-3 Year Treasry Bnd Fd by 50.1% in the fourth quarter. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Finally, 1 North Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Barclays 1-3 Year Treasry Bnd Fd in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000.

BMV SHY opened at $83.75 on Thursday. iShares Barclays 1-3 Year Treasry Bnd Fd has a 12-month low of $1,477.38 and a 12-month high of $1,667.15.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th were given a $0.1543 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. This is a positive change from iShares Barclays 1-3 Year Treasry Bnd Fd’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15.

