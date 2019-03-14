Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. Purchases New Stake in Marathon Petroleum Corp (MPC)

Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,603 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 36.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,581,132 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,220,832,000 after acquiring an additional 14,619,755 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 9,095.5% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 14,042,197 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 13,889,489 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 81.9% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 12,173,365 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $718,350,000 after acquiring an additional 5,479,818 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 70.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,065,459 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $593,940,000 after acquiring an additional 4,153,879 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 42.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,418,710 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $732,828,000 after acquiring an additional 3,708,740 shares during the period. 76.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Marathon Petroleum alerts:

Marathon Petroleum stock opened at $59.76 on Thursday. Marathon Petroleum Corp has a 1-year low of $54.29 and a 1-year high of $88.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 7th. The oil and gas company reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $32.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.16 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 2.86% and a return on equity of 14.14%. The firm’s revenue was up 53.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.05 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Marathon Petroleum Corp will post 6.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 20th were paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 19th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.55%. This is a boost from Marathon Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is currently 31.27%.

MPC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 20th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $111.00 to $97.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 28th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $104.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 6th. ValuEngine raised shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 6th. Finally, Standpoint Research initiated coverage on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a report on Wednesday, December 26th. They issued an “accumulate” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.09.

In other news, CEO Gary R. Heminger sold 187,142 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $12,164,230.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 434,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,220,790. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven A. Davis acquired 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $62.14 per share, with a total value of $217,490.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. Purchases New Stake in Marathon Petroleum Corp (MPC)” was published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece on another publication, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright laws. The original version of this piece can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/14/semmax-financial-advisors-inc-purchases-new-stake-in-marathon-petroleum-corp-mpc.html.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining, marketing, retailing, and transporting petroleum products primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Refining & Marketing, Speedway, and Midstream. It refines crude oil and other feed stocks at its six refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

Read More: The mechanics of the bid-ask spread in trading



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC).

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.