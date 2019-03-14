SemGroup Corp (SEMG) Receives $21.58 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of SemGroup Corp (NYSE:SEMG) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have issued a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $21.58.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group lowered shares of SemGroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $14.50 in a report on Thursday, March 7th. ValuEngine raised shares of SemGroup from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of SemGroup in a report on Monday, March 4th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating on shares of SemGroup in a report on Monday, January 21st. Finally, Barclays set a $19.00 price target on shares of SemGroup and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 16th.

Get SemGroup alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SEMG. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in SemGroup in the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in SemGroup by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,113 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in SemGroup by 207.2% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,371 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 9,018 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in SemGroup by 28.4% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 14,732 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 3,258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in SemGroup during the 3rd quarter worth $212,000. 98.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:SEMG opened at $14.48 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of -76.21, a PEG ratio of 10.67 and a beta of 1.82. SemGroup has a 1-year low of $12.86 and a 1-year high of $26.78.

SemGroup (NYSE:SEMG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 27th. The pipeline company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $611.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $623.89 million. SemGroup had a negative net margin of 1.07% and a positive return on equity of 0.58%. SemGroup’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share. Analysts expect that SemGroup will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th will be issued a $0.4725 dividend. This represents a $1.89 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 1st. SemGroup’s payout ratio is presently -994.74%.

SemGroup Company Profile

SemGroup Corporation provides gathering, transportation, storage, distribution, marketing, and other midstream services for producers, refiners of petroleum products, and other market participants. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Liquids, U.S. Gas, and Canada. The U.S. Liquids segment operates crude oil pipelines, truck transportation, storage, terminals, and marketing businesses; stores, blends, and transports refinery products and refinery feedstock through pipeline, barge, rail, truck, and ship; and operate a residual fuel oil storage terminal in the U.S.

Read More: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for SemGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SemGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.