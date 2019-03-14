SEI Investments (SEIC) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “SEI Investments' earnings surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in two of the trailing four quarters. Mounting operating expenses are expected to hurt the company’s bottom-line growth to some extent. As it continues to invest in improving services, and upgrade/develop software, costs will likely increase in the quarters ahead. Moreover, increasing dependence on fee-based income is a concern. However, solid assets under management (AUM) balance, rising demand for SEI Wealth Platform (SWP) and technological innovations will likely boost the company's revenue prospects. Moreover, its efficient capital deployment activities reflect strong balance sheet position.”

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on SEIC. BidaskClub lowered shares of SEI Investments from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 4th. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on shares of SEI Investments in a research note on Wednesday, December 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $59.00 target price for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of SEI Investments from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 12th. ValuEngine lowered shares of SEI Investments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of SEI Investments from $68.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.50.

Shares of NASDAQ SEIC opened at $51.52 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.41, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.18. SEI Investments has a twelve month low of $42.27 and a twelve month high of $78.35.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th. The asset manager reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $405.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $403.45 million. SEI Investments had a net margin of 31.15% and a return on equity of 31.48%. SEI Investments’s quarterly revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that SEI Investments will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

SEI Investments announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, December 11th that allows the company to buyback $250.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the asset manager to reacquire up to 3.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other SEI Investments news, insider Paul Klauder acquired 3,110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $49.81 per share, with a total value of $154,909.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Wayne Withrow sold 15,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $775,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,600,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 288,600 shares of company stock valued at $15,159,725. Insiders own 17.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its position in shares of SEI Investments by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 16,422,058 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,003,388,000 after acquiring an additional 215,419 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of SEI Investments by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,153,322 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $653,883,000 after acquiring an additional 282,606 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of SEI Investments by 4,406.2% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 3,250,355 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 3,178,224 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of SEI Investments by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,852,116 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $113,164,000 after acquiring an additional 41,307 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in SEI Investments by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,770,128 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $81,741,000 after buying an additional 283,678 shares during the period. 68.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SEI Investments Company Profile

SEI Investments Co is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

