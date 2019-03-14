SCRL (SCRL) Trading 3.8% Higher Over Last Week

SCRL (CURRENCY:SCRL) traded up 1.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on March 14th. In the last seven days, SCRL has traded up 3.8% against the US dollar. One SCRL token can currently be purchased for about $0.0422 or 0.00001076 BTC on major exchanges including LATOKEN, IDAX, Hotbit and IDEX. SCRL has a market cap of $6.54 million and approximately $154,534.00 worth of SCRL was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00007964 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.99 or 0.00381895 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00002740 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00025765 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0226 or 0.00000576 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67.60 or 0.01721874 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.21 or 0.00234558 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000132 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00004866 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0596 or 0.00001519 BTC.

SCRL Profile

SCRL’s launch date was April 17th, 2018. SCRL’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 154,859,844 tokens. The official website for SCRL is www.scroll.network . SCRL’s official Twitter account is @OficcialScroll . SCRL’s official message board is medium.com/@solutech.scrolla

SCRL Token Trading

SCRL can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN, IDAX, Hotbit and IDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SCRL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SCRL should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SCRL using one of the exchanges listed above.

