SCANA Co. (SCG) Shares Sold by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund lowered its stake in shares of SCANA Co. (NYSE:SCG) by 10.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 28,686 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,332 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in SCANA were worth $1,371,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rockland Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of SCANA during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SCANA during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in shares of SCANA by 258.0% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,074 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 774 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of SCANA by 5,416.8% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 3,310,915 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 3,250,900 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional purchased a new position in shares of SCANA during the fourth quarter valued at about $91,000. Institutional investors own 68.47% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SCG opened at $47.78 on Thursday. SCANA Co. has a one year low of $33.61 and a one year high of $51.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market cap of $6.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.39 and a beta of 0.03.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on SCG shares. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on shares of SCANA from $39.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 17th. ValuEngine raised shares of SCANA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 20th. Guggenheim lowered shares of SCANA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $49.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Monday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SCANA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 31st. Finally, Williams Capital raised shares of SCANA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Monday, November 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. SCANA presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.25.

SCANA Profile

SCANA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. The company owns nuclear, coal, hydro, natural gas, oil, biomass, and solar generating facilities. It also purchases, sells, and transports natural gas; and offers energy-related services.

