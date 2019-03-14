SAP (SAP) Receives Buy Rating from JMP Securities

JMP Securities reissued their buy rating on shares of SAP (NYSE:SAP) in a report published on Wednesday morning. The firm currently has a $131.00 price objective on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. CIBC restated a hold rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of SAP in a research report on Friday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a neutral rating on shares of SAP in a research report on Friday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SAP from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $116.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, February 4th. Bank of America lowered SAP from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, February 4th. Finally, DZ Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of SAP in a research report on Tuesday, January 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. SAP currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $117.14.

Get SAP alerts:

SAP stock opened at $108.86 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $132.69 billion, a PE ratio of 24.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.01. SAP has a 1 year low of $94.81 and a 1 year high of $127.16.

SAP (NYSE:SAP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 29th. The software maker reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $7.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.22 billion. SAP had a net margin of 16.44% and a return on equity of 16.47%. SAP’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.77 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that SAP will post 5.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SAP. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in SAP by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,926,072 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $689,491,000 after purchasing an additional 170,359 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in SAP by 32.1% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,515,919 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $350,010,000 after purchasing an additional 854,993 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in SAP by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,462,235 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $245,116,000 after purchasing an additional 20,431 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC lifted its stake in SAP by 108.4% during the fourth quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 2,218,850 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $220,951,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153,894 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in SAP by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,666,916 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $165,942,000 after purchasing an additional 9,312 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 4.57% of the company’s stock.

About SAP

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software, and analytics and business intelligence company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Services; SAP Business Network; and Customer Experience. It offers SAP HANA, which enables businesses to process and analyze live data; SAP Data Hub, a solution for businesses to manage data from various sources; and SAP Cloud platform that offers an enterprise platform-as-a-service.

See Also: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Receive News & Ratings for SAP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SAP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.