Sangamo Therapeutics (SGMO) PT Set at $10.00 by Wedbush

Wedbush set a $10.00 price target on Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO) in a research report released on Sunday. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine lowered Sangamo Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Sunday, February 10th. BidaskClub upgraded Sangamo Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sangamo Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, January 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Sangamo Therapeutics from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the company from $35.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Sangamo Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $16.40.

NASDAQ:SGMO opened at $10.10 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.43 and a beta of 2.84. Sangamo Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $6.26 and a 52-week high of $26.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 6.32 and a quick ratio of 6.32.

In other Sangamo Therapeutics news, CFO Kathy Yi sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.44, for a total transaction of $57,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 12,250 shares in the company, valued at $140,140. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders have sold 20,000 shares of company stock worth $224,050 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SGMO. BB Biotech AG purchased a new stake in Sangamo Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $15,498,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 459.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,239,110 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,224,000 after buying an additional 1,017,573 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 12.0% in the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 4,544,596 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $77,031,000 after buying an additional 486,429 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 23.5% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,184,505 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,027,000 after buying an additional 415,764 shares during the period. Finally, Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 108.6% in the third quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 711,237 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,055,000 after buying an additional 370,297 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.46% of the company’s stock.

Sangamo Therapeutics Company Profile

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc focuses on translating science into genomic therapies that transform patients' lives using platform technologies in genome editing, gene therapy, gene regulation, and cell therapy. The company's zinc finger DNA-binding protein (ZFP) technology enables specific genome editing and gene regulation.

