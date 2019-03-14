Saia Inc (SAIA) Stake Lessened by Employees Retirement System of Texas

Employees Retirement System of Texas trimmed its position in Saia Inc (NASDAQ:SAIA) by 90.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 70,000 shares during the quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Saia were worth $391,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in Saia by 21.9% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 232,684 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $12,988,000 after buying an additional 41,843 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its holdings in Saia by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 16,814 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $939,000 after buying an additional 648 shares in the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Saia in the 4th quarter worth about $10,185,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Saia by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,711,230 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $207,161,000 after buying an additional 36,547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its holdings in Saia by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 7,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $435,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter.

Several research firms recently commented on SAIA. BidaskClub downgraded Saia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Buckingham Research set a $84.00 price objective on Saia and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 5th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Saia from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Saia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 25th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Saia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.68.

In other news, insider Stephanie Maschmeier sold 9,053 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.23, for a total transaction of $626,739.19. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $738,199.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, VP Raymond R. Ramu sold 20,760 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.19, for a total value of $1,436,384.40. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 33,920 shares in the company, valued at $2,346,924.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 83,493 shares of company stock worth $5,603,832. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ SAIA opened at $63.41 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. Saia Inc has a 12 month low of $52.04 and a 12 month high of $87.05. The company has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.66 and a beta of 1.08.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 4th. The transportation company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.09. Saia had a return on equity of 15.95% and a net margin of 6.35%. The company had revenue of $406.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $396.82 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Saia Inc will post 4.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Saia Company Profile

Saia, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides regional and interregional less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services.

