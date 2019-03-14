Shares of Rurelec Plc (LON:RUR) traded down 10% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.77 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.77 ($0.01). 455,737 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 708% from the average session volume of 56,422 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.85 ($0.01).

WARNING: This piece of content was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece of content on another site, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of international trademark and copyright laws. The legal version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/14/rurelec-rur-trading-down-10.html.

Rurelec Company Profile (LON:RUR)

Rurelec PLC engages in the acquisition, ownership, development, and operation of power generation assets in Latin America. The company owns and develops power generation facilities on national and regional grids; and sells electricity on commercial terms through capacity payments or power purchase agreements.

Featured Article: What is Cost of Capital?



Receive News & Ratings for Rurelec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rurelec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.