Rurelec (RUR) Trading Down 10%

Shares of Rurelec Plc (LON:RUR) traded down 10% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.77 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.77 ($0.01). 455,737 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 708% from the average session volume of 56,422 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.85 ($0.01).
Rurelec Company Profile (LON:RUR)
Rurelec PLC engages in the acquisition, ownership, development, and operation of power generation assets in Latin America. The company owns and develops power generation facilities on national and regional grids; and sells electricity on commercial terms through capacity payments or power purchase agreements.
